Should you get tested after attending a Thanksgiving gathering?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While family members may have left after dinner, ahead of the holiday, state health experts had voiced concern COVID-19 would be left behind this Thanksgiving.

But, if someone took precautions and isn’t feeling sick, should they get tested?

Experts from Norton Healthcare in Louisville say not necessarily.

“If you’re wondering, certainly wear a mask,” said Dr. Joseph Flynn, the Chief Administrative Officer with Norton Medical Group. “Don’t just think ‘I was with a few people yesterday, I’m fine, they seem fine.’ You just don’t know. That’s what makes it so tricky for so many people. That’s why it spreads the way it does, because there are so many people that are asymptomatic.”

Flynn said mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing may be the best practices for those who are worried but still feeling well. He added there are instances when a person should schedule an assessment.

“If you’re symptomatic, certainly, you need to be tested,” Flynn said. “The issues come down to also if you’ve been exposed to somebody that you know is positive for COVID. So, you’ve been within six feet of them for more than 15 minutes.”

The virus is typically detectable several days after you contracted it, Flynn said.

Symptoms can show up between two and 14 days after infection, but, for many, they may be mild or nonexistent.

“You may not develop symptoms at all,” Flynn said. “In fact, again, half the people are asymptomatic. I think the other part of that is that there are false negatives in the test, too. So, just because you had a negative test, please, still wear your mask.”

If someone is experiencing less severe symptoms, experts said they can use telehealth to speak with doctors, but minimize the risk of exposure to others.

If a person gets tested, Flynn said they need to isolate from others until they get results.

