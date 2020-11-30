Severe Weather Alert Day: Winter Weather Advisory continues through tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day continues, as does the Winter Weather Advisory, which continues for basically the entire viewing area through 7:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Tonight

Cold air filtered into the region quickly this morning, changing some of the rain in our western sections to snow very quickly earlier today. As the cold air catches up behind the cold front, we will switch the remaining rain to snow as we go through the evening and overnight hours. How fast this transition happens will dictate just how much snow we’ll see. I think a general dusting to two inches will be possible for much of the area, with some of the higher elevations possibly seeing locally higher amounts, owing to cooler temperatures.

Snowfall Forecast - 11/30/20 (WYMT)

The saving grace in terms of the roadways so far is that all of our sensors as of early this afternoon are still above 40° for road surface temperatures. This means slick spots will be possible, but we’ll need those road surface temperatures to drop rapidly to see any widespread freezing as we go through the nighttime hours. We’ll definitely keep an eye on it. Air temperatures as we go through the nighttime hours should fall back into the middle to upper 20s as the snow slowly tapers off from west to east.

Tuesday and Tuesday Night

Conditions look to be much calmer heading into our Tuesday, after a few lingering snow showers during the morning hours. Skies will stay mostly cloudy as highs struggle to make it back into the lower 30s, especially if we can get any kind of snow pack on the ground. Skies will slowly clear through late Tuesday and into Tuesday night, allowing lows to drop back into the lower to mid 20s for Tuesday night, especially if we can get that little bit of snow pack.

Rest of the Week

The pattern will be much quieter and milder as we go through the remainder of the work week, with highs by Wednesday back into the low 40s and bouncing around the low to mid 40s through the weekend. Skies look dry as well, except for a quick hitting system that could give us a few rain showers late Thursday that could briefly switch to mix as overnight lows fall below freezing. At this point, mostly sunny skies look to return for the weekend before another cold front moves in to start the next work week.

We’ll be here throughout the night to track the snow chance as it moves through the mountains. You can follow all of us on Twitter and, of course, get the latest updates with the WYMT Weather App.

