Restaurant owners discuss Small Business Saturday and adapting to indoor dining restrictions

(WYMT) - It has been more than one week since restaurants could no longer offer inside dining, and some local restaurant owners are adapting to the changes.

On November 20th, Governor Andy Beshear mandated that all restaurants in the commonwealth could no longer offer inside dining.

The folks at the Wrigley Taproom and Eatery in Corbin learned how to adapt when Governor Geshear closed indoor dining in the spring.

”The first round is like, like creating a whole new restaurant concept,” said restaurant owner and executive chef Kristin Smith.

Smith said she was not expecting indoor dining to stop again but expected reduced capacity inside.

With the new orders given, her team came up with a plan knowing Thanksgiving was approaching, ”So, we came up with a Thanksgiving meal to go, serving six to eight people and it worked!”

Smith said the community rallied around the restaurant on Small Business Saturday, and she sold more than $1,400 worth of gift cards.

”That was really a win for us to get us through that week and into next week,” said Smith.

Restaurant owner Gina Wilson of Sauced in London and Pineville said they had more time to plan for this round of restrictions, “I don’t think we were shocked to be curbside, anybody that’s watching the coronavirus numbers in Kentucky or in the nation probably isn’t shocked by some of the restrictions.”

Small Business Saturday also helped propel them to get through these restrictions.

”It was awesome for a minute we felt it was pre-pandemic cool days, it’s been probably what’s driving us to get through this and see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Wilson

Restaurants and bars can still apply for Governor Beshear’s food and beverage relief fund. Businesses are eligible for $10,000 in assistance.

