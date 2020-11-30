Advertisement

Relief funding applications for Kentucky restaurants begin Monday

Kentucky restaurants and bars that have been financially impacted by shutdowns and limitations...
Kentucky restaurants and bars that have been financially impacted by shutdowns and limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to apply for their share of a $40 million relief fund Monday.(Kaylie Crowe)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky restaurants and bars that have been financially impacted by shutdowns and limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to apply for their share of a $40 million relief fund Monday.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Food and Beverage Relief Fund when he ordered restaurants and bars cease indoor dining from Nov. 20 through Dec. 13.

The application portal will open Monday at noon. A customer service line will open ahead of time at 10:30 a.m.

Applications will be adjudicated on a first come, first served basis. Fraudulent applications will be referred to law enforcement.

To be eligible, a business must be defined as a bar or restaurant with less than 50% of their sales via drive-thru.

For more information about eligibility, click here.

Each business, whose application is approved, will be eligible for up to $10,000 in assistance per location, with a maximum of $20,000 per business entity.

There are required documents owners will need to electronically attach to their applications. Those documents include; proof of any liquor licenses issued by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, current food service permit issued by your local health department, pictures of your bar/restaurant, and proof of payment of eligible expenses.

To apply, and review other requirements before the portal opens, click here.

Officials with the state say payments are expected to be sent to owners no sooner than Dec. 8.

The application will be open until funds are exhausted, or on Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m., whichever comes first.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
11.29.2020 Snowfall Forecast
Rain shower move in tonight, snow arrives for the new week
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Appeals court rules for Governor Beshear on order keeping religious, private schools closed
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate jumps above 9%
KSP: Death investigation underway in Leslie County

Latest News

Officials with AAA say with winter weather on the way, drivers should stay alert of changing...
AAA advises drivers to prepare for cold weather
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Should you get tested after attending a Thanksgiving gathering?
A Winter Weather Advisory for the entire region goes into effect later today and runs through...
Winter Weather Alert Day: First accumulating snow of the season likely today and tonight
Special Education teachers says virtual learning is "complicated" for her students.
Special education teacher says virtual learning is “complicated” for her students
The remnants of a building owned by Kentucky Senator-elect Johnnie Turner serve as a reminder...
With Love from Harlan looking to provide relief to victims of building fire