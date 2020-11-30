Advertisement

Record-breaking hurricane season comes to an end

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is finally over, officially ending Monday. It started early, on May 14, more than two weeks before the season officially began.

The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this season broke records across the board.

A record 12 named storms made landfall across seven states.

There were 30 named storms in all, so many that there weren’t enough letters in the alphabet to name them.

For just the second time in recorded history, the National Hurricane Center used every name on the pre-determined list. They had to start using the Greek alphabet to name storms for the remainder of the season.

Six storms reached major hurricane status, which is a tie for the second highest number of major hurricanes in a single season.

For the first time in recorded history, two major hurricanes formed in the month of November.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
11.29.2020 Snowfall Forecast
Rain shower move in tonight, snow arrives for the new week
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Appeals court rules for Governor Beshear on order keeping religious, private schools closed
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate jumps above 9%
KSP: Death investigation underway in Leslie County

Latest News

Some retail analysts say this Cyber Monday could be a record-setting day.
Cyber Monday could be record-setting, analysts say
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Biden looks to fill out economic team with diverse picks
Pakistani wildlife workers and experts from the international animal welfare organization Four...
‘World’s loneliest elephant’ arrives safely in Cambodia
Pakistan's only Asian elephant, Kaavan, is loaded up to start a new life in Cambodia.
'World's loneliest elephant' loaded up for flight to Cambodia