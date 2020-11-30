Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gary Woodward, an intensive care unit nurse who contracted COVID-19 lost his battle to the virus, according to a Facebook post from Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes.
Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, where he has helped the sickest COVID patients since the pandemic began.
13 News spoke with Woodward’s wife this week, Jacque Woodward, who said Gary was on a ventilator and the virus was heavily impacting his body and organs.
Jacque and Gary had just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary where Jacque renewed her vows wearing her original wedding dress.
Woodward’s wife and three daughters are all also in health care as well.
