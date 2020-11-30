Advertisement

Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on

Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West...
Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, where he has helped the sickest COVID patients since the pandemic began.(Jacque Woodward)
By Kelly Dean and Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gary Woodward, an intensive care unit nurse who contracted COVID-19 lost his battle to the virus, according to a Facebook post from Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes.

Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, where he has helped the sickest COVID patients since the pandemic began.

13 News spoke with Woodward’s wife this week, Jacque Woodward, who said Gary was on a ventilator and the virus was heavily impacting his body and organs.

Jacque and Gary had just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary where Jacque renewed her vows wearing her original wedding dress.

Gary and Jacque Woodward of Franklin.
Gary and Jacque Woodward of Franklin.(Jacque Woodward)

Woodward’s wife and three daughters are all also in health care as well.

MORE: A prayer and a vow: ICU nurse battles COVID-19 as wife renews vows, his team prayers

A prayer and a vow. The ICU team Gary Woodward once led, now leading him through survival, using the power of prayer...

Posted by Kelly Dean on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
11.29.2020 Snowfall Forecast
Rain shower move in tonight, snow arrives for the new week
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Appeals court rules for Governor Beshear on order keeping religious, private schools closed
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate jumps above 9%
KSP: Death investigation underway in Leslie County

Latest News

Officials with AAA say with winter weather on the way, drivers should stay alert of changing...
AAA advises drivers to prepare for cold weather
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Should you get tested after attending a Thanksgiving gathering?
A Winter Weather Advisory for the entire region goes into effect later today and runs through...
Winter Weather Alert Day: First accumulating snow of the season likely today and tonight
Special Education teachers says virtual learning is "complicated" for her students.
Special education teacher says virtual learning is “complicated” for her students
The remnants of a building owned by Kentucky Senator-elect Johnnie Turner serve as a reminder...
With Love from Harlan looking to provide relief to victims of building fire