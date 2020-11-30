Local road crews prepare for early season snow

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Winter is not officially here yet, but we are forecast to see the first snowfall of the season Monday night.

Some of our western counties had snow earlier in the day, but in Perry County, temperatures stayed too warm for much of the day for all snow.

But as night falls and the mercury drops, crews are gearing up to hit the roads for the first time since last winter.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Perry County Road Department are on standby for whatever comes our way later. They are unable to treat the roads early, thanks to the rain we have had throughout the day. Once the rain switches to snow, and the roads start getting slick, that is when crews will bring out the salt.

With the ground still warm, crews expect it will take a while for snow to begin laying on the roads.

District 3 Magistrate Clayton Church, a member of the road crew in Perry County, says they have eight trucks loaded up and ready to go.

“We’re constantly out on the roads observing the roads to see which need to be salted be grated and also people call in and we go to them at need when they call in,” said Church.

Transportation officials do not expect many problems as this is expected to be a light snow, but they are asking people to stay home if possible. If you do have to travel, be especially careful on bridges and, of course, hills and curves here in the mountains.

