Local health departments release new COVID-19 numbers and new deaths on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Monday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department announced numbers dating back from Thursday. The CVDHD announced a 75-year-old Rockcastle County man died, becoming the seventh COVID-19 death in Rockcastle County. That is in addition to 40 new confirmed cases and three new probable cases in Rockcastle County. 17 new confirmed and six new probable cases were announced in Clay County; as well as 18 confirmed and five new probable cases in Jackson County.

The Whitley County Health Department announced 92 new cases dating back to Friday, November 27, bringing the county’s total up to 1,366 cases. The department also announced one new death Monday, bringing the county’s death toll to 16.

Also in Whitley County, health officials there issued three COVID-19 possible exposure warnings on Monday. They are for those who attended the 6 p.m. services at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and the 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. service at Main Street Baptist Church in Williamsburg on Sunday, November 22nd.

The warning is also for those who ordered food from the Wendy’s on Highway 92, also in Williamsburg, on Sunday, November 22nd between 4 and 11 p.m. and on Monday, November 23rd between 4 and 10 p.m. If you feel sick or have additional questions, please contact the health department at 606-549-3380.

The Bell County Health Department announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s case total to 1,276. 189 of the cases are currently considered active.

