Kentucky women stay at No. 11 in AP Top 25

The Wildcats visit Kansas State, host No. 13 Indiana this week.
Dre’Una Edwards. UK beats Belmont 70-50. Photo by Hannah Phillips | UK Athletics
Dre’Una Edwards. UK beats Belmont 70-50. Photo by Hannah Phillips | UK Athletics(Hannah Phillips | UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky opened the season with dominant wins over Murray State and Belmont and the Wildcats stay at No. 11 in the AP Top 25.

The Wildcats (2-0) visit Kansas State Thursday before hosting No. 13 Indiana on Sunday at 4:00. Kansas State is off to a 1-0 start and the Hoosiers have a win over Eastern Kentucky.

After missing the first two games of the season with suspensions, Tatyana Wyatt and Rhyne Howard are set to make their season debuts this week. Howard will return Thursday against Kansas State and Wyatt will return Sunday against Indiana.

The top eleven teams in the AP Top 25 remain unchanged.

