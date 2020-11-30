Kentucky drops ten spots to No. 20 in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Sunday’s 76-64 loss to Richmond, Kentucky drops ten spots to No. 20 in the AP Top 25.

The Wildcats (1-1) will face No. 7 Kansas Tuesday night. Tip-off from Indianapolis is set for 9:30 on ESPN.

Richmond jumps Kentucky and lands at No. 19 in the Top 25. The Spiders’ win Sunday was their first over a Top 10 team on the road.

Gonzaga and Baylor stay at No. 1 and No. 2 in the poll. Iowa jumps to No. 3 and and Wisconsin and Illinois round out the top five.

Tennessee is the only other SEC team in the poll at No. 13.

