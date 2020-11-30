Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces details about possible upcoming vaccine shipments

COVID-19 vaccines
(KFYR)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/WAVE) - During his Monday news conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccines from two companies could soon be coming to Kentucky.

The governor said the state could start receiving allocations of vaccines as early as mid-December.

“This all depends on when it gets initial approval,” Beshear said.

Beshear said they are working on finalizing the plan on facilities that will receive the first allocation of vaccines and that portions of the first shipment would go towards long-term care (LTC) facilities for residents and staff.

“Every week we do not vaccinate long-term care residents, we lose them. With vaccines, we can provide such better protection to these individuals,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve been taking aggressive steps since the beginning of this virus, committed to fighting back, not surrendering to it or accepting avoidable loss.”

Gov. Beshear said 66% of the state’s COVID-19 related deaths come from LTC facilities.

“We are going to be ready,” Beshear said. “We believe the federal government is going to agree to this plan. I think it’s going to be their recommendation as well.”

Pending that approval, Gov. Beshear announced 38,025 of those vaccines will come from Pfizer. In addition to the doses going to those in long term care facilities, the governor announced some frontline healthcare workers who deal directly with COVID patients would be on the list to receive the vaccine.

He also discussed 76,700 additional doses from Moderna that could come sometime in late December. However, Moderna just applied for FDA approval on Monday.

“There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not out of the woods yet. If we all mask up and socially distance, we can buy our hospitals the time they need,” Gov. Beshear said.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require an initial shot followed by a booster shot.

