Community remembers a founding member of Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire and Rescue

Paul Jones
Paul Jones(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

The Leslie County community is remembering a servant that impacted many lives.

Paul Jones one of the founders of the Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire and Rescue died on Saturday.

John Newell, a friend, says leaving his touch in so many ways including with the physical building.

“When I think of Paul the one word or a couple of words that come to mind is humble. He was a very humble person and had a servant’s heart. He was gentle I never ever heard him raise his voice,” said Newell. “As far as the interior work the plumbing and he was a good plumber he was a good electrician. So everything that was built in this building was built basically with his touch on it and his hand on it. He was very instrumental in doing that which saved us literally thousands of dollars. "

Newell saying leaving an impact since day one with the expectation of nothing in return.

“He was one of these people that would go behind the scenes and get things done and not want a pat on the back or look at me give me the credit. He never wanted credit,” said Newell. “I’m sure it’s saved houses. It’s caused insurance to be lowered a little bit. Especially here on the parkway, I’m sure lives have been saved. I can not begin to tell you home many wrecks we have worked on this parkway since we opened this fire department treating bunches.”

Making a difference beyond the departments’ four walls. Also contributing by giving back through food giveaways, toy drives, and fire prevention efforts for kids.

“I don’t know of a time that he’s ever told me, John, I can’t fix that I’ll try and that was his spirit,” said Newell.

Arrangements: Wolfe and Sons Funeral Home Hyden, Kentucky

Visitation: Wednesday, December 2nd at 5 P.M.

Funeral: Thursday, December 3rd at 2 P.M.

