Car crash in Knox County kills one

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday, Knox County Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway KY 225.

A Chevy Cobalt was found over an embankment. 30-year-old Justin A. Bray of Barbourville Kentucky was traveling north on Kentucky 225 when he struck a cow.

After striking a cow the passenger 30-year-old Jeffery Sears was taken to the Hospital in London, then airlifted to the UK Medical Center in Lexington. Jeffery Sears died as a result of his injuries.

