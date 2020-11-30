Ally Collett named Conference USA Freshman of the Week

(WYMT) - With one collegiate game under her belt, WKU women’s basketball freshman Ally Collett has already started collecting recognition. Collett was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

In her first game as a Lady Topper, Collett faced the steep challenge of facing off against national powerhouse Tennessee in Knoxville. She rose to the occasion, scoring a team-high 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including three 3-pointers and a perfect day from the free-throw line (5-of-5).

Her 16 points is the highest points total for a WKU freshmen debut since Courtney Clifton scored 22 points on Nov. 14, 2009.

Collett also had three rebounds, two steals and an assist against the Lady Volunteers.

Collett and the Lady Toppers will host Ball State for the 2020-21 home opener on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.