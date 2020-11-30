AG Cameron: ‘Fight isn’t over’ in case involving in-person learning for religious schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has a message following a decision from an appellate court on Sunday: The legal fight isn’t over.

The three-member panel of judges with the U.S. Court of Appeals sided with Governor Andy Beshear on his executive order to have all schools, including private and religious schools, go back to virtual learning until after the first of the year to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Cameron says he will argue this issue before another level of the U.S. court system and says despite the ruling, he is confident the at least nine schools involved in an ongoing lawsuit have a valid argument to have children in classrooms.

Kids at private schools in Danville and Lexington and elsewhere in Kentucky were set to return Monday after a U.S. District Judge ruled the mandate for schools was for public not private institutions. That was before Sunday’s ruling by the higher court.

Cameron says it’s all about exercising first amendment rights, even during a pandemic and says the nation’s highest court has already ruled in favor of churches in that regard.

“It was disappointing but I firmly believe that even in the midst of a pandemic religious affiliated schools and institutions need to exercise their first amendment rights. And that’s what this is about, nothing else,” said Cameron.

The attorney general says it’s possible that this could go all the way to the Supreme Court. What’s interesting also is that a final decision could possibly be made after the mandate ends, but Cameron says it’s about precedent.

Cameron says what is troubling is that some of the schools spent thousands of dollars on safety protocols because they were focused on doing what was right.

