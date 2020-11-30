AAA advises drivers to prepare for cold weather

(WYMT/FOX 19) - As rain and snow return to the area Monday and Tuesday, AAA advises drivers to brush up on their winter driving skills.

AAA spokesperson Jenifer Moore says drivers should get their cars checked before driving this winter to avoid repairs down the road.

She also says drivers should have an emergency kit, which includes:

Fully charged mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers including family and emergency services, and car charger

Bottled water

First-aid kit

Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers

Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

Snow shovel

Blankets

Extra warm clothing (coat, gloves, hats, scarves)

Flashlight with extra batteries

Window washer solvent

Ice scraper with brush

Cloth or roll of paper towels

Jumper cables

Warning devices (flares or triangles)

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

To avoid accidents, AAA officials say drivers should:

Avoid using cruise control when driving in wet or icy conditions;

Eliminate all distractions;

Remove ice and snow from the vehicle;

Slow down;

Stay in your lane;

Accelerate gently;

Pay close attention to hills;

Avoid slamming the brakes

They also say drivers should move over for first responders, waste collection workers, and emergency roadside assistance workers.

Every passenger should wear a seatbelt, officials said.