Advertisement

AAA advises drivers to prepare for cold weather

Officials with AAA say with winter weather on the way, drivers should stay alert of changing...
Officials with AAA say with winter weather on the way, drivers should stay alert of changing conditions on the roads.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson and WXIX News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT/FOX 19) - As rain and snow return to the area Monday and Tuesday, AAA advises drivers to brush up on their winter driving skills.

AAA spokesperson Jenifer Moore says drivers should get their cars checked before driving this winter to avoid repairs down the road.

She also says drivers should have an emergency kit, which includes:

  • Fully charged mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers including family and emergency services, and car charger
  • Bottled water
  • First-aid kit
  • Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers
  • Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats
  • Snow shovel
  • Blankets
  • Extra warm clothing (coat, gloves, hats, scarves)
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Window washer solvent
  • Ice scraper with brush
  • Cloth or roll of paper towels
  • Jumper cables
  • Warning devices (flares or triangles)
  • Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

To avoid accidents, AAA officials say drivers should:

  • Avoid using cruise control when driving in wet or icy conditions;
  • Eliminate all distractions;
  • Remove ice and snow from the vehicle;
  • Slow down;
  • Stay in your lane;
  • Accelerate gently;
  • Pay close attention to hills;
  • Avoid slamming the brakes

They also say drivers should move over for first responders, waste collection workers, and emergency roadside assistance workers.

Every passenger should wear a seatbelt, officials said.

Most Read

File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
11.29.2020 Snowfall Forecast
Rain shower move in tonight, snow arrives for the new week
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Appeals court rules for Governor Beshear on order keeping religious, private schools closed
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate jumps above 9%
KSP: Death investigation underway in Leslie County

Latest News

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Should you get tested after attending a Thanksgiving gathering?
A Winter Weather Advisory for the entire region goes into effect later today and runs through...
Winter Weather Alert Day: First accumulating snow of the season likely today and tonight
Special Education teachers says virtual learning is "complicated" for her students.
Special education teacher says virtual learning is “complicated” for her students
The remnants of a building owned by Kentucky Senator-elect Johnnie Turner serve as a reminder...
With Love from Harlan looking to provide relief to victims of building fire