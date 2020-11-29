Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health: No new deaths in southwest Virginia Sunday

(WDBJ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 18 new cases in the WYMT viewing area of southwest Virginia on Sunday and no new deaths.

The biggest increase was in Wise County, where 13 new cases were reported on Sunday.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County – 417 cases / 21 hospitalizations/ 5 deaths

Dickenson County – 262 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 920 cases / 45 hospitalizations/ 14 deaths (2 new cases)

Norton – 82 cases / 5 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Wise County – 1,215 cases / 69 hospitalizations / 49 deaths (13 new cases)

Statewide, the VDH has reported 209,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,058 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

