Advertisement

Vanderbilt fires Derek Mason

Mason was 27-55 in seven seasons with the Commodores.
(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt has fired coach Derek Mason after losing the first eight games of his seventh season, and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim coach.

Athletic director Candice Lee announced the move Sunday, saying it was a difficult decision, but Lee says she knows change is necessary.

Mason became the first Vanderbilt coach since the 1920s to beat in-state rival Tennessee three straight seasons, but with the Southeastern Conference playing only league games this season, Vanderbilt is 0-8 and on the verge of the first winless season in school history.

Mason was 27-55 overall at Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear releases new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, positivity rate nearing 9%
22-year-old Adam Mills
UPDATE: Man charged in Harlan building fire
11.29.2020 Snowfall Forecast
Rain shower move in tonight, snow arrives for the new week
KSP: Death investigation underway in Leslie County

Latest News

Kentucky players had a J.S. on their helmets to honor assistant coach John Schlarman who passed...
Kentucky closes regular season under the lights hosting South Carolina
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, left, scrambles away from Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal...
Kentucky remains outside of Top 25, Florida stays at 6 in latest AP rankings
Kentucky head coach John Calipari is seen on the sidelines during the first half of the Midwest...
No. 10 Kentucky falls to Richmond 76-64
Two-minute drill 10-11
WATCH: Two Minute Drill recaps district championships