No. 10 Kentucky falls to Richmond 76-64

(WYMT) -The Kentucky Wildcats picked up their first loss of the season as the Richmond Spiders came into Rupp Arena to upset the Wildcats 76-64. Nathan Cayo and Blake Francis combined for 36 points for the Spiders. This is the program’s first ever road win against a top ten team.

Richmond, who was picked to win the Atlantic 10, defeated Morehead State 82-64 on Friday.

Richmond 7, Kentucky 8 | 15:41 1H @SportsOT



Spiders are shooting 50 percent from the field so far while the Cats have made 33 percent of their shot attempts. — Anthony Sizemore (@AnthonyWYMT) November 29, 2020

Olivier Sarr and Brandon Boston combined for 26 of Kentucky’s 32 first half points. The rest of the Wildcats combined for just 7 points. Brandon Boston led the Cats with 20 points. Olivier Sarr and Terrence Clarke were close behind with 17 and 15 points.

Richmond 28, Kentucky 32 | Halftime @SportsOT



Olivier Sarr led the charge for Big Blue in the opening stanza with 14 points and 7 rebounds. Brandon Boston Jr. was Kentucky’s other double figure scorer with 12. Nathan Cayo leads Richmond with 9 points. — Anthony Sizemore (@AnthonyWYMT) November 29, 2020

Kentucky had 21 turnovers in Sunday’s loss. Kentucky’s next game is on Tuesday night as they take on the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks in the State Farm Champions Classic. Tip-off in Indianapolis is set for 9:30.

