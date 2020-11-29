Advertisement

No. 10 Kentucky falls to Richmond 76-64

Kentucky head coach John Calipari is seen on the sidelines during the first half of the Midwest...
Kentucky head coach John Calipari is seen on the sidelines during the first half of the Midwest Regional final game against Auburn in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) -The Kentucky Wildcats picked up their first loss of the season as the Richmond Spiders came into Rupp Arena to upset the Wildcats 76-64. Nathan Cayo and Blake Francis combined for 36 points for the Spiders. This is the program’s first ever road win against a top ten team.

Richmond, who was picked to win the Atlantic 10, defeated Morehead State 82-64 on Friday.

Olivier Sarr and Brandon Boston combined for 26 of Kentucky’s 32 first half points. The rest of the Wildcats combined for just 7 points. Brandon Boston led the Cats with 20 points. Olivier Sarr and Terrence Clarke were close behind with 17 and 15 points.

Kentucky had 21 turnovers in Sunday’s loss. Kentucky’s next game is on Tuesday night as they take on the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks in the State Farm Champions Classic. Tip-off in Indianapolis is set for 9:30.

