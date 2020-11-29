Nice weekend, snow arrives for the new week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have one more nice day before the winter weather rolls into town!

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see those mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will begin dropping fast, so you will need to take the jacket with you if you are heading out and about.

If you thought last night was cold, then you probably won’t like tonight’s forecast. Mostly clear skies will allow lows to drop into the mid-30s just above freezing. It’s looking like a good night to stay in under the blankets with some hot cocoa.

Extended Forecast

Sunday, clouds will increase throughout the day. We will stay dry throughout the daytime hours, but a cold front moves through late bringing rain chances with it. Highs will soar to close to 60 ahead of the system and crash quickly as it moves in and through. By Monday morning, most locations should be in the low 40s.

Our high on Monday will be at midnight as temperatures continue to crash behind the cold front. As temperatures drop, we will see a wintry mix as those rain showers migrate over to snow showers. Models are starting to line up on snowfall, and are showing the switch happening in the late afternoon/early evening hours Monday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20′s! Make sure to turn the heat on, and that your car is filled up with at least a quarter tank of gas.

Highs on Tuesday will only get into the 30′s! Some moisture sticks around as well so we will continue to see scattered snow showers throughout the day. Models are showing most areas receiving a dusting to 2″ by Wednesday morning. Those higher elevations around the Kentucky-Virginia and Kentucky-West Virginia border can expect a little more.

By Wednesday, the sunshine and dry conditions return. Highs will be around the mid-40s and lows will drop into the low 30′s.

The nice weather doesn’t last long. By Thursday, we will start to see clouds move back in and stray chances possible. Highs will be in the mid-40s and lows will sit in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday looks to be even soggier. Scattered showers look to move into the region in the evening and continue into our weekend. This is still pretty far out, so we will keep an eye on this trend. For now, enjoy the nice weather!

