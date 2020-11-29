Advertisement

Man arrested and charged for shooting at Kentucky deputy

Jessie Pollitt, 28, fired a weapon at a Fleming County deputy, and other people in the area.
Jessie Pollitt, 28, fired a weapon at a Fleming County deputy, and other people in the area.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLEMINGSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - One man has been given several charges after firing a weapon at people, including a police officer.

Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead initially received a call regarding a domestic dispute, according to a press release from Kentucky State Police.

Before Kentucky State Police arrived, troopers say a Fleming County deputy had made contact with Jessie Pollitt, 28, of Maysville, Kentucky.

Pollitt fired a weapon at the county deputy and other people in the area, troopers say.

No one was struck or injured by Pollitt.

Troopers say Pollitt was arrested and given the following charges: Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Assault in the 4th Degree (Domestic Violence), Terroristic Threatening (8 Counts), Wanton Endangerment (8 Counts), and Resisting Arrest.

He is currently residing in the Mason County Detention Center.

This investigation is still ongoing by Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead.

