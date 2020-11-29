Lexington restaurant owner reacts to Beshear’s food and beverage relief fund, says it’s not enough

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As the ongoing pandemic rolls on, restaurant and bar owners say they’re continuing to get the short end of the stick.

With empty dining rooms, restaurant workers are rapidly trying to cook for as many customers as possible. But, with no indoor seating and tent and heater expenses, owners say they’re not even breaking even.

“The reality of it is I’m losing money every week when it’s like this,” Carson’s owner Mark Fichtner says.

Fichtner says his revenue is down around $1.5 million dollars this year. He says he doesn’t have the worst of it and reacts to seeing other joints permanently close their doors.

“He’s trying to survive, he’s got his blood, sweat, and tears and his entire like rolled into this business, and then someone comes around and says you can’t be open anymore,” Fichtner says.

This is as Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order that will give $40 million dollars of federal coronavirus relief funds to help out restaurants and bars. This Food and Beverage Relief Fund will be on a first come first serve basis with applications opening at 12 pm on November 30th. Businesses will be eligible for up to $10,000 dollars per location with a maximum of $20,000 dollars per business entity.

Fichtner says this amount of money just doesn’t cut it.

“It’s kind of like everyone’s in the desert and we all need water, but we’re all going to get a teaspoon, but that teaspoon is not going to do anything for us at all you know, we are dying here, we need more like gallons,” Fichtner says.

He leaves us with a warning...

“When businesses start to fail and restaurants start to leave, that’s how so to speak ghost towns begin,” Fichtner says.

The application for the food and beverage relief fund opens at 12 in the afternoon of November 20th. Customer service will be available beginning at 10:30 am that morning.

For more information on the fund, you can visit this website: https://teamkyfbrf.ky.gov/

