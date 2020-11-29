Lexington business helping people prepare for potential snowfall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “You never know what winter in Kentucky is going to bring,” said Road supervisor JR Brandenburg.

A sentiment most Kentuckians can probably agree with. And with the possibility of snow Monday, the Scott County Road department decided to be safe rather than sorry.

“We’ve got 16 trucks we plow with and 16 different routes. We’re sitting on about 4,000 tons of salt, which is great to go into the winter months with,” Brandenburg said.

Brandenburg said the department started preparing November 1st, but this year’s prep was a little different than past winters.

“Cross training everybody. With the COVID situation, you never know when any driver is going to be out or in quarantine.”

While the pandemic has put many things on hold, it can’t quite stop Mother Nature.

“Not until it’s too late and you wake up in the morning and your pipes are frozen,” said the owner of Chevy Chase Hardware, Lisa Justice.

While Brandenburg is reminding drivers to go slow and be patient with snow or ice on the roads, Owners of Chevy Chase Hardware in Lexington, John and Lisa Justice are helping people prepare before the winter weather.

“The main thing is frozen pipes and plumbing, so just getting the pipes good and insulated. And supplying heat tape if you need to get them thawed out,” John Justice said.

Justice recommending people get their supplies now, like ice scrapers, insulation and pet friendly ice melt. Even a few things for the little ones wishing for snow next week.

Since it’s #SmallBusinessSaturday it’s the perfect day to shop locally and prepare your homes and cars for winter! Chevy Chase Hardware in Lexington has everything you need from ice melt to pipe insulation. pic.twitter.com/IRNW5v6n2Q — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) November 28, 2020

“We do have some sleds, so hopefully the kids can get enough snow this year they’ll actually be able to sled,” Lisa Justice said.

And some adults, too.

“I’m kind of looking forward to a few snowfalls,” Brandenburg said.

Brandenburg said the department was able to save money this year on salt, since last year’s winter was so mild.

If you need winter weather supplies, Chevy Chase Hardware does offer curbside pick-up.

