Lexington accepting old holiday lights for recycling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works is hosting a holiday lights collection drive.

“This is the time of year where a lot of people pull out their string lights and they realize, ‘Oh, these are not working,’” said program manager Angela Poe.

Last year, the city collected 1,116 pounds of lights through the program, encouraging people to turn in old lights instead of throwing them away.

“Holiday lights are recyclable, but they’re not recyclable in the curbside bin,” Poe said.

The city is accepting string lights, rope lights, and electric candles, as well as extension cords, timers, light sensors, power strips, and other small electronics.

Poe said disposing holiday lights improperly can cause issues wish the machinery at the recycling center.

“The string lights get wrapped around it, and they have to stop the whole plant and climb in and cut that stuff out, which is not helpful, especially given this is the busiest time of year,” she said.

Residents can drop off lights at several local businesses and other sites, including Chocolate Holler and A Cup of Commonwealth. Here’s a full list of drop-off locations:

Perspectives Inc. – 352 Longview Plz Longview Plaza

A Cup of Common Wealth – 105 Eastern Ave.

Chocolate Holler – 400 Old Vine St.

Crank & Boom – 1210 Manchester St. and 3101 Clays Mill Road #301

Bluegrass United Church of Christ – 500 Don Anna Dr.

Good Foods Co-op – 455 Southland Dr.

Johns Run/Walk – 317 S. Ashland Ave. and 3735 Palomar Centre Dr.

The city plans to add more sites as the season continues. You can find updated listings on Lexington’s official website.

Lexington accepts lights year-round at the Electronics Recycling Center at 1306 Versailles Road.

The city asks residents not to drop off lights or electronic into recycling carts or dumpsters, as they can damage equipment and put employees at risk.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.