Kentucky remains outside of Top 25, Florida stays at 6 in latest AP rankings

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, left, scrambles away from Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal...
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, left, scrambles away from Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal (4) as he looks for a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By CBS News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CBS) - The Kentucky Wildcats remain outside of the Top 25 following their 34-10 loss to the sixth-ranked Florida Gators on Saturday. The Wildcats wrap up their regular season on December 5 at Kroger Field against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

For a college football weekend with three games between teams ranked in the top 25, there were surprisingly few major adjustments to the new AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday. Alabama remained the unanimous No. 1 team in the country, collecting all 62 first-place votes, followed by Notre Dame at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, and Clemson at No. 4. Texas A&M held on to its advantage over Florida for No. 5 and with Cincinnati and BYU in place, the entire top eight saw no changes from last week’s balloting.

Check out the full AP Top 25 poll below:

1) Alabama (62 first-place votes) (8-0, SEC)

2) Notre Dame (9-0, ACC)

3) Ohio State (4-0, Big Ten)

4) Clemson (8-1, ACC)

5) Texas A&M (6-1, SEC)

6) Florida (7-1, SEC)

7) Cincinnati (8-0, American)

8) BYU (9-0, Independent)

9) Miami (7-1, ACC)

10) Indiana (5-1, Big Ten)

11) Georgia (6-2, SEC)

12) Iowa State (7-2, Big 12)

13) Oklahoma (6-2, Big 12)

14) Coastal Carolina (9-0, Sun Belt)

15) Marshall (7-0, C-USA)

16) Northwestern (5-1, Big Ten)

17) USC (3-0, PAC-12)

18) Wisconsin (2-1, Big Ten)

19) Oklahoma State (6-2, Big 12)

20) Louisiana (8-1, Sun Belt)

21) Oregon (3-1, PAC-12)

22) Tulsa (5-1, American)

23) Washington (3-0, PAC-12)

24) Iowa (4-2, Big Ten)

25) Liberty (9-1, Independent)

Dropped out: No. 20 Texas, No. 22 Auburn, No. 25 North Carolina

