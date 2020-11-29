Governor Beshear announces more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate jumps above 9%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth on Sunday.

The governor reported 2,803 new cases and eleven new deaths in Kentucky.

The governor also thanked those who opted out of a traditional Thanksgiving and practiced social distancing.

“The thing about this crisis is, all of us might step up in a different way, but each of our contributions matter,” said Governor Beshear. “To every family who changed their traditions this year to keep others safe – thank you. To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic – thank you. To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day – thank you. And to the retail, grocery, logistics, and food and beverage professionals who did the right thing to keep yourselves and customers safe this week – thank you. To these heroes and so many others, you are all the best of Team Kentucky.”

The positivity rate is now at 9.24%.

At least 176,925 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,896.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

