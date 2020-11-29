Advertisement

Biden twists ankle while playing with dog, visits a doctor

A motorcade with President-elect Joe Biden aboard arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists...
A motorcade with President-elect Joe Biden aboard arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists to see a doctor, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Newark, Del. Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor “out of an abundance of caution,” his office said Sunday.

Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and visited an orthopedist at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware, for an examination Sunday afternoon, his office said. Reporters covering the president-elect were not afforded the opportunity to see Biden enter the doctor’s office, despite multiple requests.

Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election. The Bidens have said they’ll be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.

At 78, Biden will be the oldest president when he’s inaugurated in January, but he frequently dismissed questions about his age on the campaign trail. He released a doctor’s report in December that disclosed he takes a statin to keep his cholesterol at healthy levels, but his doctor described him as “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

