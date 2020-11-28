WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 27, 2020
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime show as we go through highlights from the district final round of the KHSAA playoffs. In addition, we discuss Kentucky football’s game against No. 6 Florida on Saturday, and we have highlights from Morehead State’s second Bluegrass Showcase matchup against Richmond.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.