WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 27, 2020

(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime show as we go through highlights from the district final round of the KHSAA playoffs. In addition, we discuss Kentucky football’s game against No. 6 Florida on Saturday, and we have highlights from Morehead State’s second Bluegrass Showcase matchup against Richmond.

