Virginia Dept. of Health: 38 new cases, one new death in WYMT viewing area on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health reported 38 new cases and one new death in the four counties and single independent city within the WYMT viewing area.

The new death Saturday was in Wise County, where on Friday, a nursing home outbreak at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap now records the most cases of any outbreak in Virginia (211) since the pandemic began.

Statewide, VDH reported 208,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 233,617.

VDH reports there have been 4,054 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Saturday morning that there are 14,214 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 302 probable virus-related hospitalizations. The VDH does not separate active cases from recoveries.

Buchanan County – 417 cases / 21 hospitalizations/ 5 deaths (9 new cases)

Dickenson County – 260 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (9 new cases)

Lee County – 918 cases / 45 hospitalizations/ 14 deaths (5 new cases)

Norton – 81 cases / 5 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Wise County – 1,202 cases / 69 hospitalizations / 49 deaths (12 new cases/ 1 new death)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

