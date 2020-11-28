Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health: 38 new cases, one new death in WYMT viewing area on Saturday

(WDBJ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health reported 38 new cases and one new death in the four counties and single independent city within the WYMT viewing area.

The new death Saturday was in Wise County, where on Friday, a nursing home outbreak at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap now records the most cases of any outbreak in Virginia (211) since the pandemic began.

Statewide, VDH reported 208,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 233,617.

VDH reports there have been 4,054 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Saturday morning that there are 14,214 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 302 probable virus-related hospitalizations. The VDH does not separate active cases from recoveries.

Buchanan County – 417 cases / 21 hospitalizations/ 5 deaths (9 new cases)

Dickenson County – 260 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (9 new cases)

Lee County – 918 cases / 45 hospitalizations/ 14 deaths (5 new cases)

Norton – 81 cases / 5 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Wise County – 1,202 cases / 69 hospitalizations / 49 deaths (12 new cases/ 1 new death)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces that Thanksgiving Day saw the highest new number of COVID-19 cases
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
COVID-19 kept many people away from some stores in Eastern Kentucky on Black Friday. Leaders at...
Black Friday in-person shopping starts slow in Eastern Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
New testing site in Lexington as cases surge.
Pulaski County surpasses more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, other health departments report new cases and deaths

Latest News

West Virginia Capitol
West Virginia capitol dome repairs nearing completion
(Credit: Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office/Bluegrass Career Development Center)
Sheriff: Bell County fugitive arrested in Tennessee
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 11PM Forecast - November 27th, 2020