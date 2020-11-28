Southwestern wins back-to-back district titles with victory at Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - It wasn’t as thrilling as the regular season matchup, but that won’t matter to Southwestern. The Warriors are on their way to the region final again with a 35-14 victory at Pulaski County

The Warriors went up 14-0 early with rushing touchdowns from Connor Crisp and Tanner Wright. Pulaski County responded when Bryson Dugger found Braden Gipson for a diving touchdown. However, the Warriors were too much on the ground with a couple more rushing touchdowns from Christian Walden and Giddeon Brainard, which made it 28-7 Warriors.

With the win, Southwestern captures its 10th district title. They host Frederick Douglass at 7 p.m. on December 4th in the region final. The Broncos defeated Southwestern in the same round last year, 44-8.

