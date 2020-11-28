Advertisement

Sheriff: Bell County fugitive arrested in Tennessee

(Credit: Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office/Bluegrass Career Development Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says a Middlesboro man was arrested in the Little Sycamore community after having previously escaped from Madison County.

43-year-old Harold Von Royce Hatfield, who was serving a ten-year sentence for assault at the Bluegrass Career Development Center in Richmond, had escaped back in August before making his way across the state line into Tennessee.

Hatfield is being held in the Claiborne County Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.

