Scores from the district final round of the KHSAA football playoffs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - Here are the scores from across the Commonwealth as teams punch their tickets into the region final round.
PREP FOOTBALL
Class 1A
Second Round
Hazard 21, Pikeville 12
Lou. Ky. Country Day 57, Eminence 13
Newport Central Catholic 45, Ludlow 7
Nicholas Co. def. Bishop Brossart, forfeit
Paintsville 28, Raceland 21, OT
Class 2A
Second Round
Lex. Christian 42, Somerset 35
Walton-Verona 34, Carroll Co. 0
Class 3A
Second Round
Ashland Blazer 10, Russell 7
Belfry def. Lawrence Co., forfeit
Bell Co. 13, Rockcastle Co. 6
Fleming Co. 39, Pendleton Co. 0
Glasgow 14, Taylor Co. 0
Lou. Christian Academy 23, Mercer Co. 7
Class 4A
Second Round
Allen Co.-Scottsville 28, Warren East 13
Corbin 41, Knox Central 0
Franklin Co. 42, Lou. Central 6
John Hardin 41, Spencer Co. 0
Johnson Central 50, Letcher County Central 0
Rowan Co. 18, Boyd Co. 6
Class 5A
Second Round
Cov. Catholic 38, Highlands 21
Frederick Douglass 39, Scott Co. 21
Lou. Fairdale 27, Bullitt Central 7
Madison Southern 23, Woodford Co. 21
North Bullitt 19, South Oldham 7
Southwestern 35, Pulaski Co. 14
Class 6A
Second Round
Dixie Heights 41, Ryle 36
Lex. Bryan Station 58, Oldham County 29
Lex. Paul Dunbar 35, Lex. Henry Clay 6
Lou. Male 57, Bullitt East 7
Lou. St. Xavier 10, Lou. DuPont Manual 6
Lou. Trinity 49, Lou. Eastern 7
McCracken County def. Henderson Co., forfeit
North Hardin 36, Meade Co. 7
