Scores from the district final round of the KHSAA football playoffs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - Here are the scores from across the Commonwealth as teams punch their tickets into the region final round.

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 1A

Second Round

Hazard 21, Pikeville 12

Lou. Ky. Country Day 57, Eminence 13

Newport Central Catholic 45, Ludlow 7

Nicholas Co. def. Bishop Brossart, forfeit

Paintsville 28, Raceland 21, OT

Class 2A

Second Round

Lex. Christian 42, Somerset 35

Walton-Verona 34, Carroll Co. 0

Class 3A

Second Round

Ashland Blazer 10, Russell 7

Belfry def. Lawrence Co., forfeit

Bell Co. 13, Rockcastle Co. 6

Fleming Co. 39, Pendleton Co. 0

Glasgow 14, Taylor Co. 0

Lou. Christian Academy 23, Mercer Co. 7

Class 4A

Second Round

Allen Co.-Scottsville 28, Warren East 13

Corbin 41, Knox Central 0

Franklin Co. 42, Lou. Central 6

John Hardin 41, Spencer Co. 0

Johnson Central 50, Letcher County Central 0

Rowan Co. 18, Boyd Co. 6

Class 5A

Second Round

Cov. Catholic 38, Highlands 21

Frederick Douglass 39, Scott Co. 21

Lou. Fairdale 27, Bullitt Central 7

Madison Southern 23, Woodford Co. 21

North Bullitt 19, South Oldham 7

Southwestern 35, Pulaski Co. 14

Class 6A

Second Round

Dixie Heights 41, Ryle 36

Lex. Bryan Station 58, Oldham County 29

Lex. Paul Dunbar 35, Lex. Henry Clay 6

Lou. Male 57, Bullitt East 7

Lou. St. Xavier 10, Lou. DuPont Manual 6

Lou. Trinity 49, Lou. Eastern 7

McCracken County def. Henderson Co., forfeit

North Hardin 36, Meade Co. 7

