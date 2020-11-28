Advertisement

Pulaski County surpasses more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, other health departments report new cases and deaths

New testing site in Lexington as cases surge.
New testing site in Lexington as cases surge.(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, officials with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) reported that Pulaski County surpassed more than two thousand total cases of COVID-19.

As of Friday, Pulaski County has 2,107 total cases of COVID-19. The county has 350 active cases with 326 cases in self-isolation and 24 in the hospital. Currently, the county has 1,740 cases that are not contagious.

The Floyd County health department reported two confirmed COVID-19 related deaths Friday evening. Officials said they have other cases under review.

Officials with the Harlan County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in the county. Currently, the county has 879 total cases of COVID-19.

Bell County reported seven individual cases and two long-term care cases. As of Friday, the county has 1,236 total cases.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to follow safety guidelines for Thanksgiving as he reports more than 3,000 cases
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
Bethany Cemetery is where the 77-year-old was attacked.
77-year-old woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter
Schools and coronavirus.
Gov. Beshear responds to CDC director’s comments about schools
Man dies in fatal Perry County crash

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Last week, Governor Andy Bashear and post new COVID-19 restrictions that impact public...
Bowling Green small business owner says new COVID-19 restrictions are hurting Kentucky’s economy
Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6PM Forecast - November 27th, 2020
Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 5:30PM Forecast - November 27th, 2020