Pulaski County surpasses more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, other health departments report new cases and deaths

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, officials with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) reported that Pulaski County surpassed more than two thousand total cases of COVID-19.

As of Friday, Pulaski County has 2,107 total cases of COVID-19. The county has 350 active cases with 326 cases in self-isolation and 24 in the hospital. Currently, the county has 1,740 cases that are not contagious.

The Floyd County health department reported two confirmed COVID-19 related deaths Friday evening. Officials said they have other cases under review.

Officials with the Harlan County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in the county. Currently, the county has 879 total cases of COVID-19.

Bell County reported seven individual cases and two long-term care cases. As of Friday, the county has 1,236 total cases.

