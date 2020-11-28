Pantry Shelf in Hazard nears completion of solar panel installation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pantry Market in downtown Hazard is nearing the completion of its solar panel installation.

Owner Susan Brotherton decided to switch the store’s energy source from electricity recently, and Moutain Association solar energy expert Joshua Bills said that switching to solar energy now could avoid electric rate increases in the future.

“It insulates you from future rate increases. We really don’t, really know what energy costs are going to look like 10 years down the road,” Bills said. “But by taking advantage of solar now, you lock in at least generating some, if not most of your energy on sight. And that allows you to avoid the impacts of future increases in energy costs.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.