No. 6 Florida outlasts Kentucky 34-10

(WYMT) - The Wildcats hit the road for the second straight week traveling to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators.

The Wildcats started the game off strong and led by three, 10-7 in the second quarter.

.@RuffoloMatthew gives us the lead.



Kentucky 10, Florida 7 (2:13, 2nd) pic.twitter.com/HimOmRD1DA — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 28, 2020

The Wildcats trailed going into halftime, 14-10. The second half did not help the Cats. Terry Wilson threw two interceptions, to let the Gators extend their lead to 31-10.

Kyle Pitts scored three of the Gators touchdowns, as Florida improved to 7-1.

