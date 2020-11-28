Advertisement

No. 6 Florida outlasts Kentucky 34-10

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) catches a pass in front of Kentucky defensive back Brandin...
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) catches a pass in front of Kentucky defensive back Brandin Echols for a 2-yard touchdown on a pass play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The Wildcats hit the road for the second straight week traveling to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators.

The Wildcats started the game off strong and led by three, 10-7 in the second quarter.

The Wildcats trailed going into halftime, 14-10. The second half did not help the Cats. Terry Wilson threw two interceptions, to let the Gators extend their lead to 31-10.

Kyle Pitts scored three of the Gators touchdowns, as Florida improved to 7-1.

