Lexington shop makes pandemic changes for Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington toy store changed how they handled Small Business Saturday to better protect everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magical Toy Shop owner Rebecca Husz said now, more than ever, local businesses need support.

“This has been a very hard year for small businesses, and them coming in and shopping with us and other store on Clay Avenue, it’s a very big deal.” Husz said.

Husz, who is entering her fifth holiday season as shop owner, said this year she decided to extend Small Business Saturday. Her store’s deals started Friday and extend through Tuesday. She made the decision in order to spread out customers and cut the usual panic and rush of holiday shopping.

Husz also offers shopping by appointment. She said that’s for people who are still very nervous about the risks involved with shopping in person.

“I’ve had a mom who she has an at risk child and she said ‘thank you’ because I didn’t know how i was going to be able to do Christmas shopping without doing everything online,’” Husz said of one encounter with a shopper.

Magical Toy Shop’s owner said there are pros to shopping in person. For one thing, you don’t have to wait to see if your order will arrive on time. Husz also said associates are available to help people every step of the way.

