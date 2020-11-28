Advertisement

KSP: SUV accident leaves one dead in Letcher county

(KOLN)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on KY-317 Saturday morning.

They say it happened around 8:50 a.m. near the Neon community in Letcher County.

The driver, 51-year-old Karen Hall of Whitesburg, was driving a black 2003 Ford Explorer when she hit a curve.

The SUV then left the road and ended up over an embankment, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Letcher County Coroner’s Office responded and pronounced Hall dead at the scene.

A toxicology report is pending and KSP is still investigating the incident.

