Hazard, Paintsville pull off thrilling victories; Williamsburg moves on to region final

Hazard district 7 title 2020
Hazard district 7 title 2020(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There will be a new champion in Class 1A on the gridiron, as Hazard pulled off the 21-12 upset over defending champion Pikeville. Up in Raceland, Paintsville needed overtime to get past the Rams, 28-21, while Williamsburg rolled to a 49-13 win over Pineville.

Paintsville will host Hazard in the region final, while Williamsburg will welcome in Nicholas County.

The Bulldogs controlled the clock against Pikeville after an early Brayden Thomas rushing touchdown for the Panthers to make it 6-0. At the beginning of the second quarter, Garrett Miller hit Tyson Turner to tie things at 6. Jonah Helm’s extra point gave the Bulldogs the lead, but Pikeville took a 12-7 lead into the half thanks to a Blake Birchfield touchdown.

Hazard responded in the third quarter with a more than five-minute drive that resulted in a Max Johnson touchdown. The rest of the third quarter went scoreless with the Bulldogs up 14-12.

In the fourth quarter, Pikeville had one final chance to take the lead, but Max Johnson’s pick-six sealed the win for the Bulldogs, 21-12.

Raceland and Paintsville went back and forth, trading blows that resulted in a 21 all score at the end of regulation. Karsten Poe would give the Tigers the lead on the first possession of overtime to make it 28-21. On Raceland’s drive, Paintsville stonewalled the Rams on 4th and goal to move on to the region final.

Williamsburg pounded Pineville on the ground in route to a 49-13 victory. The win gave the Yellow Jackets their fifth straight district title.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

