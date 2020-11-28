Gov. Beshear releases new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, positivity rate nearing 9%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth on Saturday.

The governor reported 2,437 new cases and 14 new deaths in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear said, “I know we’re tired. I know many of us are disappointed we couldn’t celebrate Thanksgiving or enjoy Black Friday shopping the way we usually do. But I promise you: we have come so far and we are almost there. Hang on, Team Kentucky,” the Governor said.

Commissioner of the Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack, said COVID-19 vaccines are “just around the corner.” Dr. Stack also urged Kentuckians to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and staying home if you are sick.

“Don’t give in to mask fatigue. Wear your mask correctly. Vaccines are around the corner and may well be the weapon we need to defeat this illness; until then, every Kentuckian has to rise to this great challenge of our times to care for and protect each other,” said Dr. Stack.

The positivity rate is now at 8.95%.

At least 174,182 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,885.

27,998 people have recovered from the virus and 2,754,678 Kentuckians have received tests.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

