UPDATE: Arrest made in Harlan County building fire

Harlan County building fire
Harlan County building fire(WYMT)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Update 11/28/2020 5:41 p.m.:

Officials with Harlan City Police told WYMT that officers with the city police department arrested 21-year-old Adam Mills of Harlan.

Officials say Mills will be taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

Original Story:

A fire broke out at a building on Central Street in Harlan across from the Harlan County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon.

The Harlan Police Department, Harlan Fire Department, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, and Sunshine Fire Department are on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

