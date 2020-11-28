Bowling Green small business owner says new COVID-19 restrictions are hurting Kentucky’s economy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, Governor Andy Bashear and impost new COVID-19 restrictions that impact public gatherings, restaurants, businesses and more. These restrictions Bowling Green business owner, Matt cherry says, are hurting Kentucky’s economy, specifically small business.

“I think that the mandates are great, you know, and they’re taking every precaution to try to save lives. But at the same time, I think they need to be more mindful of local small businesses. Me being in a small business myself, I’ve experienced a lot of hard times and everything going on with this because customers aren’t spending money the same way they would be in a normal economy,” said owner of Motorcars of Bowling Green, Matt Cherry. “We have customers that are waiters, work in restaurants and everything else who aren’t getting the same kind of compensation they were. So therefore, they’re not making their car payments on time. There’s a lot of things that are going on with these mandates that are affecting the local economy in a negative way.”

Cherry says people will choose to follow these mandates, or take their business elsewhere, like Tennessee, where mandates currently aren’t in place.

“They’re shutting us down for no reason, honestly. I mean, you got to think basically, you have people that are gonna listen to the mandates, that are going to stay home, that are gonna play by the rules, and then you have people that are going to make that 30-45 minute drive to Nashville to go eat dinner. So that way, Tennessee is benefiting off us being closed, and gaining all the money that would stay in our community if we were open,” said Cherry.

“I know several restaurants who have been severely affected by this. You know, there’s several businesses they came out with a paycheck protection plan. And there are several businesses that got it and there several that didn’t, that didn’t qualify or meet qualifications. I was one of those and I took several losses. There was a couple months there that like I was gonna make it you know, I mean, you can’t just stop business, no matter the case. It has to continue,” said Cherry.

A coffee shop in Lexington, KY that defied the Governor’s new mandates and allowed indoor dining has just lost its food and liquor license.

