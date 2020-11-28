Bell County moves on to play Belfry

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a Class 3A state title rematch as Bell County outlasted Rockcastle County, 13-6 in the district five title game. The Bobcats will travel to Belfry in the region final, looking to avenge its 30-20 loss in last year’s state title game.

All the scoring in Mt. Vernon was done in the second quarter. Christopher Mink put Rockcastle County on the board first in the second quarter with a touchdown. The failed two-point conversion try made it 6-0 Rockets.

Bell County responded immediately with a Brandon Baker touchdown to make it 7-6. Baker would add another second quarter score, this time from 75 yards out. It would be enough to put the Bobcats through and get payback after a 13-7 loss to the Rockets in Week 4.

