Amber Alert issued for missing Texas toddler

ROTAN, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old girl who went missing in Rotan, Texas on Friday.

An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman. She was last at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of County Road 309 and 311 in Rotan.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Victoria Alerman from Rotan, TX, on 11/28/2020 pic.twitter.com/2rVFhKHfSl — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) November 28, 2020

A 30-year-old man, identified as Reyes Fortuna Figueroa, is suspected to be accompanying the toddler.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Fisher County Sheriff’s Office at 325-776-2273.

