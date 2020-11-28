Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a Sacramento mall on Black Friday has killed one person and left another with life-threatening wounds.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. at Arden Fair Mall.

Fire officials tell KPIX-TV that one person was found dead at the mall and another was found at a bank outside of the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days.

Police say the suspect fled and there’s no active threat at the mall.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces that Thanksgiving Day saw the highest new number of COVID-19 cases
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
COVID-19 kept many people away from some stores in Eastern Kentucky on Black Friday. Leaders at...
Black Friday in-person shopping starts slow in Eastern Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
New testing site in Lexington as cases surge.
Pulaski County surpasses more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, other health departments report new cases and deaths

Latest News

One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California
This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen...
Iran’s president vows revenge over slain military scientist
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46
President John F. Kennedy is being honored with an official White House Christmas ornament.
President Kennedy honored on 2020 White House ornament