Which stores have the best Black Friday deals?

While the holidays are impacted by the pandemic, customers still have an opportunity to shop, especially online.
(Jake Brasil)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(WVLT) - While the holidays are impacted by the pandemic, customers still have an opportunity to shop, especially online.

WalletHub released a report on which stores have the best Black Friday “deals.”

“If the price offered by retailers is lower than the price on Amazon.com, this was considered a good deal, with the opposite representing a bad deal. Please note that complete data were not available for some items and therefore were excluded from our analysis,” the report said.

The stores with the best deals were Best Buy, Nordstrom, Home Depot, Sam’s Club and and Game stop.

WalletHub's list of stores with good deals.
WalletHub's list of stores with good deals.(WalletHub)

You can read the full report here.

