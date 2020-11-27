Weekend Forecast: Cool and dry, showers arrive late Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mild and dry weather we had on Thanksgiving looks to continue into our weekend.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see those mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will begin dropping fast, so if you are doing any last-minute shopping you will need to take the jacket with you.

Tonight, clouds will increase across the skies and lows drop into the upper 30s. Make sure you turn the heat on before you go to bed.

Weekend Forecast

We will see more clouds in the morning on Saturday. The cloud cover slowly trickles away throughout the day allowing for more and more sunshine. Temperatures are trending a little cooler, only topping out in the mid-50s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s for most locations.

Sunday, clouds will increase throughout the day. We will stay dry throughout the daytime hours, but a cold front moves through late bringing rain chances with it. Highs will soar to close to 60 ahead of the system and crash quickly as it moves in and through. By Monday morning, most locations should be in the low 40s.

Extended Forecast

Our high on Monday will be at midnight as temperatures continue to crash behind the cold front. As temperatures drop, we will see a wintry mix as those rain showers migrate over to snow showers. Depending on how much rain we get, how fast those temperatures drop, and how much heat the ground absorbs, it is a little uncertain how much snow accumulation we will see as of now. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20′s! Make sure to turn the heat on, and that your car is filled up with at least a quarter tank of gas.

Highs on Tuesday will only get into the 30′s! Some moisture might stick around as well so we could continue to see some scattered snow showers.

By Wednesday, the sunshine and dry conditions return. Highs will be around 40 and lows will drop into the low 30′s.

The nice weather doesn’t last long. By Thursday, we will start to see clouds move back in and stray chances possible. This is still pretty far out, so we will keep an eye on this trend. For now, enjoy the nice weather!

