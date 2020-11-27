Advertisement

Weekend Forecast: Beautiful Black Friday, rain chances return Sunday night

WYMT Mostly Sunny
WYMT Mostly Sunny(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 1:27 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mild and dry trend we had on Thanksgiving looks to continue into the final weekend in November.

Today and Tonight

While it could be chilly in spots, it will not be overly cold for early morning Black Friday shoppers. We should see a mix of partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies throughout the day as temperatures top out in the low 60s.

Tonight looks pretty good too under partly cloudy skies as lows drop to around 40.

Weekend Forecast

We start the weekend off strong on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are trending a little cooler, only topping on in the mid-50s. We’ll see mostly clear skies for a while Saturday night before more clouds move in late. Lows will drop into the mid-30s for most locations.

Sunday, a new and potent system approaches the mountains from the southwest. Clouds will increase throughout the day and rain chances will pick up late. Highs will soar to close to 60 ahead of the system and crash quickly as it moves in and through. Models are still trying to come into agreement with what temperatures will be by Monday morning. Most locations should be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Extended Forecast

Now, the reason you all probably clicked on this story for: The chances for winter weather on Monday and Tuesday. We will likely see some snow and chances are increasing that it could be accumulating snow.

That being said, temperatures will play a huge role on how much. In order for mixing to start to happen, air temperatures have to drop to 36 or 37. Models still differ somewhat on when we will get to that magic number. Something else you have to consider is the fact that the ground will have to get cold enough for it to stick. Heavy snow cools it off faster, but if air temperatures take longer to cool, leading to the transition, that will cut into totals.

I will say this for snow lovers, as of this post, models are starting to come to a consensus on how much snow we could end up with by the time the system wraps up on Tuesday. If the data stays consistent, we could put out our first call Saturday evening.

