Unemployment benefits will end for more than 4,700 Kentuckians

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly 5,000 Kentuckians will lose their extended benefits soon.

The unemployment benefits end this upcoming weekend and state officials are blaming the federal government.

According to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, Kentucky’s unemployment rate is 4.67% which is more than 4,700 people.

The labor officials will be prohibited from distributing funds for a minimum of 13 weeks.

Richard Wilke was shocked when he learned he may lose his extended benefits, “I had planned for these benefits through the end of the year. Of course, I am job searching and interviewing. It was like a slap in the face.”

Since the mandates are from the federal government, Governor Beshear says there is nothing the state can do.

