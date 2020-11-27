Unemployment benefits will end for more than 4,700 Kentuckians

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly 5,000 Kentuckians will lose their extended benefits soon.

The unemployment benefits end this upcoming weekend and state officials are blaming the federal government.

According to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, Kentucky’s unemployment rate is 4.67% which is more than 4,700 people.

The labor officials will be prohibited from distributing funds for a minimum of 13 weeks.

Nearly 5,000 Kentuckians who had received “extended benefits” of unemployment are about to lose those now because of a stipulation with the federal gov’t. More from one of those shocked recipients at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/UhENaptRBk — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) November 27, 2020

Richard Wilke was shocked when he learned he may lose his extended benefits, “I had planned for these benefits through the end of the year. Of course, I am job searching and interviewing. It was like a slap in the face.”

Since the mandates are from the federal government, Governor Beshear says there is nothing the state can do.

