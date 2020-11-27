Still Serving: Papa Leno’s, Blue Heron Steakhouse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The restaurant industry has been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic. They’ve been impacted by nearly every new round of restrictions we’ve seen so far, but despite all that, many of your favorites are Still Serving.

If you’re looking for a taste of Italy with a Kentucky proud twist, look no further than Papa Leno’s in Berea.

Since 1984, the restaurant has been a staple of the small college town. Per the governor’s latest mandate, their dining room is closed, but they’re now offering delivery starting at 5 p.m. and pick-ups all day.

The owners say they’re thankful to all of their customers for their patience through these trying times.

Keith Clark, the owner of Blue Heron Steakhouse in Lexington, says they decided to add a new deck to the restaurant back in May, which they’ve since covered to keep folks warm through the winter.

“The coronavirus is affecting everyone in town, some more than others. When it takes away 60% of your seating,” Keith Clark said.

They’re in the process of adding a heated tent on site as well, with a big screen TV just in time for basketball season.

Clark says that while adapting isn’t easy, it’s their only choice right now.

“We don’t know what to expect or how it’s going to play out, but we’re going to give it our best shot. That’s all we’re trying to do right now is maintain some continuity, get as many members of my staff back to work as we can, and go from there,” Clark said.

He says it’s a gamble, but worthwhile.

And as always, if you have a restaurant that you want us to feature, click here or email stillserving@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.