Pulaski County, Southwestern battle for district supremacy in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - In what has all the makings of another instant classic, Pulaski County hosts Southwestern in our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week. The winner will take home the Class 5A District 8 crown, something one of them has done since 2009.

If you’re in the same district as Southwestern or Pulaski County, I’m sorry.



Since the 2009 season, either the Warriors or the Maroons have won the district title.



‘09: PC

‘10: PC

‘11: SW

‘12: PC

‘13: PC

‘14: SW

‘15: PC

‘16: SW

‘17: SW

‘18: PC

‘19: SW — Michael Childers (@MChilders_22) November 27, 2020

For both teams, it’s a story of revenge. Southwestern looks to avenge its only regular season loss, a 15-12 thriller at The Reservation that the Maroons took in Week 7.

In their regular season meeting about a month ago, the Maroons were trailing late in the game but found a way to steal it from the Warriors as Tristan Cox capped off a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter with a rushing TD with six ticks left on the clock. A two-point conversion gave the Maroons the 15-12 final.

The Warriors have since won three straight, including a 42-15 win over Whitley County in round one of the Class 5A playoffs.

In Pulaski County’s case, the Maroons want payback for last year’s 17-7 loss in last year’s first round that cut the Maroons’ playoff run short and was a part of Southwestern’s surprising run to the region final round. In that game, Pulaski County was without starting quarterback Drew Polston, who got injured in the regulars season matchup just a couple weeks earlier in 2019.

A district championship is on the line tonight, when Southwestern will face Pulaski Co. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Maroon Stadium.



The Maroons downed the Warriors, 15-12, on Oct. 23.



Pulaski Co. leads the overall series by one game, 17-16.



Southwestern is the defending champion. pic.twitter.com/XT6QnSgzHQ — Michael Childers (@MChilders_22) November 27, 2020

Southwestern, the defending champ, will be gunning for their 10th district championship.



Pulaski County, with a win tonight, clinches their 7th district title. — Michael Childers (@MChilders_22) November 27, 2020

Looking at the stats delivered from Commonwealth Journal sports writer Michael Childers, this one shouldn’t disappoint. You watch live on WYMT.com, or on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. The district title game kicks off a 7 p.m.

